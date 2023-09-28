He Told His Wife That He Doesn’t Want To Have Kids With Her Right Now Because Every Time They Get Into A Fight, She Threatens To Divorce Him

This 36-year-old guy has been married to his wife, who is 34, for just over five years. And right after they tied the knot, they both agreed to try for their first baby after five years of marriage.

“We wanted to travel together during that time,” he recalled.

“We traveled a lot and got to have some amazing experiences together.”

Now that the time has come to start their family, though, he is actually pretty hesitant to have kids with her.

Why? Well, every time they get into an argument, his wife threatens to divorce him.

He claims that nothing “egregious” has occurred in their relationship, either. They’ve never been unfaithful, and neither of them has ever wondered who the other person was out with.

Instead, his wife reportedly just comes from a “long line” of family members who are divorced. So, she even jokes about their relationship– calling it her “trial marriage.”

“But I come from a family who believes in staying married and working through issues unless someone royally messes up,” he explained.

That’s why he really does not take threats of divorce lightly, and he’s worried about bringing a child into the world if his wife is willing to try and separate.

