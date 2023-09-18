He Upset His Wife After He Refused To Drive To Bail His Teen Stepdaughter Out of Jail In The Middle of The Night

Did you or someone you know ever have to spend a night in jail during your teenage years?

One man recently upset his wife after he refused to drive hours to bail his stepdaughter out of jail in the middle of the night and insisted on doing it in the morning.

He and his wife have a nine-year-old son together, and he has two stepchildren, a 16-year-old son and a 19-year-old daughter named Meg.

Meg is currently in her second year of college at a school four hours away from their home. She’s been living independently, using loans to pay for school and working during the summer, but he and his wife still send her a bit of money each month to keep her afloat.

Unfortunately, Meg found herself in some trouble a few nights ago while he and his wife were sleeping.

“My wife got a call from Meg at 3:00 a.m.,” he recalled.

“[It’s] every parent’s worst nightmare because no call at that time is good news. Thankfully, Meg was okay, but she had gotten arrested. Apparently, she had been at a party with friends and gotten drunk.”

After drinking at a party, Meg walked home with a group of people who intoxicatedly ended up at the wrong house.

The owners of that house called the cops on them, as they thought Meg and her friends were breaking and entering.

