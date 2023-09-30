He Used His Neighbor’s Stepson To Work Off The Money His Neighbor Owes Him, And Now His Neighbor Says He Humiliated Him

This man’s neighbors often take advantage of him. When his neighbors come over to his house to hang out, they don’t bring anything with them, which he thinks is rude.

While he’s babysat his neighbors’ children an insane amount (upwards of a hundred times), his neighbors have only returned the favor once.

His neighbor has constantly asked to borrow his tools, and unfortunately, the tools end up either lost or broken. Even worse, his neighbor has never given his tools back or replaced them.

Once, he and his partner planned to attend a concert and dinner with their neighbors. Since he and his partner purchased the concert tickets, his neighbors promised to pay for dinner.

However, once they got to dinner, his neighbor said that he’d forgotten to bring his card with him, so he asked if he and his partner could foot the bill for dinner instead.

His neighbors’ bad behavior has been happening for years.

“My neighbor owed me $200. He has owed me this money for eight months now. They have the money,” he said.

“They have quite a bit of money, but every time I bring it up, he doesn’t have cash right now or doesn’t have it on him. His cash is in the safe in his house, and he can’t get it out right now kind of a deal.”

However, he knows that these are all excuses and that his neighbors aren’t financially struggling.

