He Was Going To Propose To His Girlfriend, But He’s Now Considering Leaving Her Because She Quit Her Job, Doesn’t Contribute Around The House, And Doesn’t Evenly Split Expenses

This guy and his girlfriend are currently in their late twenties and have been dating for just over five years. In fact, their five-year anniversary recently passed in August.

They have also lived together for four years, and according to him, their relationship had been going wonderfully.

“We don’t have cheating issues or physical problems going on,” he said.

That’s why he was actually ready to propose to his girlfriend this year. But now, he is starting to have some second thoughts after she recently quit her job and basically expects him to take care of her.

For context, he feels as though he and his girlfriend made promises to each other in their relationship in regard to the division of labor. Yet, he doesn’t feel like she is holding up her end of the bargain.

For instance, his girlfriend never cooks or cleans. Instead, she just leaves him to handle it all by himself.

“And because of this, our house is a mess, and we order food constantly,” he revealed.

Over the years, they’ve also made many plans together for their future. Nonetheless, they’ve never been able to simply stick to them.

He admits that he is not perfect, and he doesn’t expect his girlfriend to be, either. Still, he just cannot understand how his girlfriend is okay with just doing nothing in their home.

