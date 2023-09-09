Her Friend’s Wife Made Him Stop Going To The Gym With Her After They Were Accused of Cheating Together

This 27-year-old woman has a friend, 37, who she hangs out with pretty often. On a regular basis, she goes over to his house to play board games, and his wife hangs out with them for a while before she leaves to do something else.

Neither she nor her friend cared that his wife would hang out with them a bit while they played games together.

“Last year, we had been talking about all going to the gym together since we had all fallen out of shape after the pandemic. Specifically, I want gym buddies so I can keep my training commitment easier,” she said.

If she had a gym buddy to hold her accountable, she wouldn’t cancel plans to go to the gym if she knew she had someone who would be going with her, whereas if she was going to the gym alone, it would be too difficult to find the motivation to go.

So, she, her friend, and his wife started going to the gym together three or four times a week, and one of those days, she worked with a personal trainer. After a few months, her friend’s wife stopped going with them as often, only going to the gym about once a week.

“Then she starts acting distant whenever I’m around. Finally, I got a message from my friend saying that we have to stop going together because she thinks we’re cheating,” she explained.

Even though they both know that this accusation is wildly untrue, he doesn’t want to start a fight with his wife over the situation because he deeply loves his wife and wants her to be content.

“I don’t begrudge him or his choice, and I agree that his marriage is more important than a friendship, but I am very upset at her for accusing both me and her husband of infidelity,” she shared.

Understandably, she is hurt that her friend’s wife didn’t talk to her first to find out what was going on or clear things up that she may have felt uneasy or suspicious about. She’s confused that her friend’s wife acted like her friend for so many years and suddenly doesn’t want her around.

