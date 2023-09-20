Her Girlfriend Refuses To Open Gifts For Decades If They Are Wrapped Nicely, So After She Recently Opened One, Her Girlfriend Was Furious

This 29-year-old woman and her girlfriend, who is 30, have been dating for six years. Recently, they also moved into her girlfriend’s parents’ home to save money amidst the tough financial market.

“My girlfriend’s parents have a huge, beautiful house on land, and we all get along well. I am incredibly grateful for this,” she said.

However, since moving back in, she’s realized that her girlfriend has an interesting habit– holding onto gifted items for years just because they were “wrapped nicely.”

For instance, in their bathroom cabinet, there are dozens of bath and skincare products that have gradually piled up over the years. The products were either gifted to her girlfriend before they met or to her girlfriend’s mother.

But her girlfriend’s mom does not use any of the items and allows them to pick out whatever they want from the massive collection.

It just so happens that a lot of the products are also wrapped very well in boxes or wrapping paper with bows.

“And my girlfriend has a thing for things that are wrapped cute and values the box more than the product,” she explained.

“My girlfriend even has gifts in her room that she got 12 years ago that she refuses to open because she thinks the wrapping is ‘too nice to open.'”

Three years ago, she was even gifted a really nice soap from her girlfriend’s family. Yet, because the box was hand-crafted origami, her girlfriend forbade her from using the soap!

