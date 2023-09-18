Her Husband Keeps Going Out With His Friends Until The Early Hours of The Morning, And She’s Hurt He Doesn’t Try To Hang Out With Her Too

This woman is currently upset that her husband has been going drinking with his friends until 2 or 3 a.m. and having a good time, and she wishes that he would do these types of things with her, too.

She moved to live with her husband, and unfortunately, she hasn’t had any luck in finding a new social circle.

Also, she works from home and takes classes online, so she doesn’t get out a whole lot. For at least five days a week, and sometimes all week, she doesn’t leave the apartment because she and her husband only have one vehicle, and her husband uses it for work. He normally wakes up at about 5 a.m. to get ready for work before she starts her day.

A few days ago, she felt really emotional and left out by her husband. He got home at about 5 p.m., which was later than usual because he had some extra work to finish.

When he came home, she had about half an hour left of her online class. While she was attempting to pay attention to her class, her husband got a call from one of his friends, and he had the call on speakerphone. It turned out that his friends were inviting him for some drinks and to watch a game.

“I, in turn, say, ‘Okay, I’ll just be here doing homework.’ So, he gets ready and leaves about an hour after asking about his outfit and changing about three times while I sit on the couch, not being taken out or having any reason to get ready like he is,” she said.

When her class was over, she made her husband dinner, and he ate all of the food before she ate anything. He didn’t even ask her what she was going to have for dinner.

“He mentioned while he was out that he and his friend were going to drop off food for his friend’s wife, then asked me at 10 p.m. if I wanted money to order myself food as if that’s dinnertime,” she explained.

Since her husband is one who uses the car during the day for work, she isn’t able to get out of the apartment often.

