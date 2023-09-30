Her Sister Stole Her Wedding Dress, So She Uninvited Her From Her Wedding

For three years, this 20-year-old woman has been planning her wedding to her partner, Michael, 21.

She and Michael are having the wedding of her dreams this October, and her sister is getting married in just a couple of weeks, on September 30.

“Because she had planned her wedding late, not many options were available for her. She couldn’t find a nice dress due to her tight budget, and the fact that she was five months pregnant with a kind of visible bump wasn’t helping,” she said.

On the other hand, she has been planning her wedding to Michael since she was a child. Her parents and Michael’s parents were close, so she and Michael knew each other since they were young and were always good friends.

She had booked the wedding venue and catering company, bought her wedding dress, and chosen the florist all well before her sister broke the news both about her engagement and pregnancy.

Her sister’s fiancé, 26, proposed this past February, but her sister didn’t begin the wedding planning process until August, so her procrastination was a lot of the reason she was struggling to get everything arranged for her wedding.

“One day, my sister texted me, asking to see my dress ‘out of pure curiosity.’ I harmlessly sent her a photo of the dress (I had purchased it a year in advance),” she explained.

The following day, while their whole family was gathered together, her sister told everyone that she had decided on a wedding dress.

She was thrilled for her sister and asked if she could see what it looked like.

