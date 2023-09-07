Here Are A Couple of Citrus Trees You Can Grow Inside Your House

If you don’t live in the southern regions of the country and your dream is to grow your own citrus fruits, you might think that your vision is entirely unachievable. However, growing citrus trees is within your realm of possibility if you do it indoors!

Growing your own citrus tree means you can have easier access to fresh, juicy fruit and a spring show full of fragrant flowers. The sooner you start, the sooner you’ll be plucking a lemon, lime, or orange from the flourishing plant on your windowsill.

What kind of citrus tree should you grow indoors? Some varieties recommended by expert gardeners include Meyer lemons, Trovita oranges, Bearss limes, Mexican limes, and kumquats.

Citrus trees are well-suited for the indoors since they like warmer temperatures and don’t mind living in tight spaces. Now, let’s get into how to care for your indoor citrus tree.

The first thing you should know is that citrus trees love to soak up the sun. So, the key to growing citrus trees inside is to provide them with plenty of sunlight.

Your tree needs eight to twelve hours of direct sunlight per day. You can use grow lights to help it out, but make sure not to keep the light on overnight so as not to mess with your tree’s growth cycle.

Potted citrus trees also require impeccable soil health. Plant your tree in well-draining, sandy soil with a slightly acidic pH. It would also be helpful to the soil if you fertilized it twice a year. Look for a fertilizer that’s higher in nitrogen and geared toward citrus trees. It should have a formula that includes iron, manganese, and zinc.

Although citrus loves warm weather, your tree should be kept in an area where the temperature is not too hot. A good range for it is 60 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Avoid placing your tree near a draft since citrus is super sensitive to the cold.

Homes also tend to be drier than outdoor conditions, so your citrus tree may need to be watered more frequently. To boost humidity levels, run a humidifier or mist the leaves. Avoid placing your tree near heaters or radiators so it doesn’t dry out.

