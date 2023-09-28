Here’s How You Can Make Friendly’s Iconic Monster Mash Sundae Right At Home

The name “Friendly’s” is practically synonymous with good times, great ice cream, and that unmistakable feeling of nostalgia.

Who hasn’t spent a lazy Sunday afternoon or an enthusiastic post-game celebration around a table at this quintessential family restaurant?

For decades, it’s been the go-to spot for kids and adults alike to chow down on burgers and finish off their meals with sweet treats.

As we finally turn the corner on Autumn, you shouldn’t forget about this iconic joint, either. Let’s face it: amidst all the apple-picking endeavors and pumpkin-carving activities, you might be craving something a bit more laid back (and sweet) to enjoy with your family.

Enter the Monster Mash Sundae: one of Friendly’s most beloved ice cream creations in history. Not only is this dessert absolutely delicious, but it serves up a healthy dose of spookiness (and will keep the kids occupied, too).

The best part? You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home. Instead, with a few simple ingredients, you can create an exact replica of the Halloween-themed dessert and revel in all that childhood nostalgia. Here’s how.

Ingredients

Friendly’s Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

1 Bag of Red M&M’s

Hot Fudge

Cherries

Whipped Cream

1 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

To get started, grab your ice cream scooper and plop one scoop of Friendly’s Mint Chocolate Chip into a bowl or sundae cup.

Next, open up the bag of M&M’s, grab two, and push them into the scoop of ice cream to create “eyes.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.