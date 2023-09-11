She Accepted A Scholarship In Another State, But Her Boyfriend Isn’t Happy That This Means They Can’t Live Together

This 21-year-old woman is in a serious relationship with her boyfriend, 23.

She and her boyfriend are together every single night, and they have talked about wanting to get married as soon as they can.

However, she needs to have brain surgery, and she wants to wait to get married until after the surgery. Understandably, the cost of the surgery will be high, so she wants to make sure she is still on her parents’ health insurance when she has the surgery.

Throughout some of her college years, she was an RA in the dorms so that she could better afford her room and board and schooling. This allowed her to save up enough money to rent an apartment.

“While waiting for me to finish working as an RA, my boyfriend lived in an apartment with an old friend who turned out to be in love with him, which caused a lot of drama and arguments. I resented my boyfriend for this (he knew she was into him and just wasn’t worried because he never found her attractive), and we had many big discussions about this,” she said.

Eventually, her boyfriend got sick of the way his roommate was acting, so they ended their friendship. After that, she and her boyfriend talked constantly about living together someday.

Later, her boyfriend received a job offer for a teaching position in a different city, but he turned it down and went with a different offer so that he could stay in the area, and that way, they could move in together.

She and her boyfriend had found a house to live in, were in the process of buying furniture and daydreaming about the food they’d be able to cook. They were thrilled at the thought of being able to be together all the time.

“Then, I got an offer. A well-known neuroscientist from another university invited me to spend the summer and fall of my senior year working in her lab,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.