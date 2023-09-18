She Confronted Her Upstairs Neighbor About Her Son Being Loud, And Now Her Neighbor Hates Her

Several months ago, this 33-year-old woman had new neighbors move into the apartment above hers.

Her new neighbor, Sarah, 27, has a 4-year-old son named Teddy, who might be autistic, but they haven’t yet received an official diagnosis.

When Sarah and Teddy first moved in, Sarah asked her if they made too much noise, but she said that they didn’t. At the time, they weren’t bothering her, and she understood that she’d be able to hear people in the upstairs apartment no matter how careful they were.

The landlord had recently updated the apartments and removed carpets in all the rooms besides the bedrooms, so this meant that footsteps from the upstairs neighbors would be less muffled.

Because of this, Sarah told her that she could always text her if she and Teddy were making too much noise and disturbing her.

A few months after Sarah and Teddy moved in, Teddy would run around the apartment as early as 6 a.m., not stopping for several hours. This would, unfortunately, wake her up repeatedly while she was trying to sleep.

She decided to text Sarah and politely inform her about the situation, and Sarah was deeply apologetic. Luckily, their entire conversation was civil.

However, this past July, the noise from upstairs escalated.

Once again, from 6 a.m. onward, she would be startled awake six or seven times by Teddy running all over the apartment upstairs, and the noise was often loudest right above her bedroom. Usually, by 8 a.m., she’d just give up on trying to go back to sleep because it was just too loud.

