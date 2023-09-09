She Doesn’t Want To Date Other Parents Even Though She’s A Single Mom Herself, And She Isn’t Sure If This Makes Her Hypocritical

This 29-year-old woman has a daughter who is 11-years-old, and as a single mother, her dating life has never really gone well.

Sure, she has fun, but she struggles with commitment– mainly because she just needs her own space. Otherwise, things in her life are stable.

“I own my home, I have a career, things are good,” she said.

She also goes on dates, hooks up with people, and has “situationships” nowadays. But she thinks there is one main issue– she just doesn’t want to have a long-term relationship with someone who has kids. Well, at least not until her daughter is all grown up.

By the time her daughter is 18, she will be 36. And she knows a ton of people who are only just settling down at 40 or 50-years-old.

“My entire view on age has changed in the past five years, and 36 won’t be old– even if my daughter waits a bit to move out,” she explained.

“Let’s say she finishes college first; 40 isn’t too old.”

Obviously, though, this plan limits her dating pool options. So, after thinking about her personal wants– which are mostly tied to space and not wanting to give up her hobbies, like gardening– she realized she wouldn’t want to date anyone with kids under 15-years-old. More preferably, anyone she sees would already have adult children.

In her eyes, she is nearly done parenting. And she doesn’t think she would want to start over or make room for another child at this point in her life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.