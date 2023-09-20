She Finally Asked Her Husband To Sleep In Another Room Because He Sets A Bunch Of Early Alarms, Always Snoozes Them, And Constantly Getting Woken Up Was Driving Her Insane

This 30-year-old woman is currently married, but her husband, who is 31, has one particular habit that really ticks her off.

Every night, he sets between five and 10 alarms for the following morning– which start going off at 6:30 a.m. But the real kicker is that neither of them ever actually wakes up that early!

“Instead, I’m jolted out of my sleep while he lays there letting his alarm scream,” she revealed.

Then, her husband will snooze his phone, and the cycle continues– with his alarm going off every 9 minutes. Eventually, she cannot take it anymore, either, and is forced to just lie there awake, losing out on the remainder of her morning’s rest.

Now, she realizes that some people may not believe this is a big issue. However, it is to her.

“Especially when you add two children under three and my dang anxiety,” she said.

Her husband knows that she suffers from anxiety, too, yet he never changes anything. So, now, she is always anxious before she even gets into bed at night because she knows his alarms are going to shock her out of her sleep the next morning.

“And I wake up most mornings in a panic because of his alarms and my broken sleep,” she admitted.

Apparently, her husband came from a family who didn’t “believe” in mental health. Still, he had always tried to be supportive of her in the past whenever she felt down.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.