She Told Her Sister She’s Not Going To Her Gender Reveal Party Since She Thinks They’re Tacky

Gender reveal parties are a very controversial topic right now, especially because so many of the extravagant ones have ended in disaster.

One woman recently told her sister, who she’s had competition with in the past, that she wouldn’t be attending her gender reveal party because she believes they’re tacky.

She’s 26-years-old and always struggled with competing against her 25-year-old sister, who has always been a bit of an attention seeker.

Even if her sister knew she might have been struggling with something, she’d always make sure she made a really big deal out of any good grade, new job, or new life update in front of the entire family.

For instance, one time, she was really upset over getting a bad grade on a test, and her sister knew about it. Instead of supporting her, her sister gathered their family around to show off that she had gotten an A+ on that test, making her feel even worse.

“She was always the golden child…,” she said.

Today, she still struggles with being considered not as good as her younger sister, especially now that they’re pregnant at the same time with their first kids. Her sister is happily married and has a house and a good job, while she’ll be raising her baby alone in her studio apartment.

“A couple of weeks ago, I got an invitation to her gender reveal barbecue [and] pool party,” she explained.

“I didn’t want to deal with her showing off to the entire family in front of me, so I told her I wouldn’t be coming. She asked why, so I told her that I didn’t want to deal with her friends and our family.”

