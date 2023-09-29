She Upset Her Friend After Revealing That She’s Giving Her Daughter The Same Name As The Baby Her Friend Lost Two Years Ago

If you’re a parent, were you ever in that uncomfortable situation where you and a loved one wanted to use the same baby name?

One pregnant woman recently upset her friend after revealing she’d be naming her daughter the same name she named the baby she lost two years ago.

She’s 30 and is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband. It’s been a very exciting time for her, except for a recent conflict with her best friend.

She’s been close with her friend Camille since childhood. They’ve gone through a lot together and have always been there for one another.

Camille was there for her during a traumatic moment in her teenage years. When she was 16, she had a little cousin named Ingrid, who died of cancer when she was only 8-years-old.

Then, two years ago, Camille became pregnant after a long bought of infertility issues, and she announced she’d name her baby girl Ingrid.

“Camille knew about my Ingrid and was even at her last goodbye,” she said.

“She spent days drying my tears. When she told me about her baby name, I was a little bit upset, but I never said anything because I don’t own the name.”

Tragically, Camille’s baby girl died during childbirth. It was a very hard time, and Camille even briefly lived with her and her husband afterward because she was so depressed.

