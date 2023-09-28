She Wants To Kick Her Sister Out And Get Her Soon-To-Be Brother-In-Law’s Car Towed Because Her Sister Stopped Contributing To The Rent

This 23-year-old woman lives in a nicely sized home with a large yard. And right now, her 36-year-old sister– as well as her 9-year-old niece and 10-month-old nephew– also live with her.

They started living together after her sister got left by an ex 9 years ago, leaving her sister a single mom. And since then, they haven’t had any issues being roommates.

She does help her sister out a lot with childcare. She also covered all of their bills. That way, her sister had enough income to provide for the kids.

“My sister did eventually start pitching in,” she noted, “But not until her child was about 6.”

However, just last year, her sister started dating a 40-year-old guy named James, who is now her sister’s fiancé.

And more recently, her sister and James wound up having another kid– a boy– together.

“This is when the issues started,” she revealed.

Ever since her newest nephew was born, her sister has apparently quit her job and stopped pitching in money for their expenses.

She has tried asking her sister for more help covering their rent, too. Yet, her sister always just laughs and claims it’s “not her house.”

