She Was Accused of Thinking She Was Better Than Everyone Else At Her Middle School Reunion

Some people cringe at the idea of a middle or high school reunion and vow never to attend one. However, others love them because it allows them to show off.

One woman, who used to be bullied and picked on during her childhood, went to her middle school reunion and refused to speak to anyone who made fun of her back in the day. Then, she was accused of thinking she was better than everyone else.

She’s 23-years-old and was recently invited to a middle school reunion. Her life looks a lot different now than it did in middle school. She used to be heavier and often struggled with her grades in school, so she’d get picked on and bullied by many of her peers.

“They would constantly be passive-aggressive to me and act like I was a pest whenever I was trying to genuinely be nice,” she explained.

“So I started resenting them and hanging out with the people who actually accepted me.”

Thankfully, she was able to move on from her rough childhood and has changed a lot since her middle school days. She lost a bunch of weight, made friends with a photographer, and entered a modeling career.

“I’m nowhere near as successful as Naomi Campbell, but I do high fashion editorial modeling,” she said.

“I’m proud of my position, and I’m aware that I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am in.”

When she went to her middle school reunion looking like a totally different person, she had no interest in catching up with the people who treated her terribly, so she only spoke with the people who were her true friends.

