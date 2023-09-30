She’s A Bridesmaid In Her Friend’s Wedding, And The Bride Not Only Wanted Her To Change Her Appearance But Also Wanted To Personally Cut Her Fiancé’s Hair And Beard

In February, this 28-year-old woman and her fiancé, 29, are getting married.

In December, their friends, Alex, 29, and his fiancée, Karlee, also 29, are also getting married after more than a year-long engagement.

They all live in Australia, and since it’s currently summertime there, this is the most popular time for couples to have their weddings.

“We are each a member of the other’s bridal party (bridesmaid and groomsman). I am taking a very relaxed approach to my wedding and not having a rigorous schedule with getting nails, fake tan, and hair,” she said.

For her wedding, she wants everyone in her bridal party to just get their hair and makeup done on the day of her wedding.

Karlee, on the other hand, told her to straighten her naturally very curly, blonde hair for a wedding trial. Plus, Karlee also asked her to get her hair cut, get a spray tan, even though she’s albino, and have her nails done, too.

“I’m not going to feel like myself. I’m feeling like a doll,” she explained.

Understandably overwhelmed with this huge list of demands from Karlee, she doesn’t want to give in to the idea of straightening her hair for Karlee’s wedding. All of her life, she didn’t like her hair, but now she’s grown to love it. Right now, her curly hair is long and beautiful, and she wants to keep it that way for Karlee’s wedding.

While Karlee expects so much from her, she refuses to wear the bridesmaid dress color that she’d chosen for her wedding.

