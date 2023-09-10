She’s Not Allowing Her Stepdaughter In Her Home Anymore Because She Discovered Her Stepdaughter Was Spying And Sending Photos To Her Husband’s Ex 

This woman and her husband have been married for eight years, and they have two children together– a daughter and a son. She also has a 10-year-old stepdaughter, Ava, from her husband’s previous relationship.

Unfortunately, Ava has struggled with a lot of behavioral issues– including lying and acting out. But she and her husband always worked through them together.

Well, that was until recently when she felt that her stepdaughter totally stepped over the line.

She just found out that Ava had been taking photos of what was going on at her home every day and sending them to her husband’s ex.

“And just overall basically being a spy for her mother in my home. It’s creepy and weird after all these years that her mother would even have an interest in what’s going on in our house,” she explained.

So, she brought up the discovery to her husband, and he went on Ava’s phone to get to the bottom of the situation.

He wound up finding the messages between Ava and his ex, confirming that her stepdaughter had been spying.

This pushed her husband to start texting his ex, and they wound up getting into an argument.

Now, to be clear, she realizes that Ava’s mother is to blame for the spying to a certain extent.

