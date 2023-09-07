She’s Showing You How To Make An Oreo Dump Cake

I’m pretty sure the laziest dessert in existence has to be the dump cake. It gets its name from the fact that all the ingredients are dumped into a pan and tossed into the oven right afterward.

That’s right–no mixing bowl or other baking tools are necessary at all.

There are many different variations of dump cake, but Oreo dump cake in particular is a viral recipe making the rounds on TikTok, and a creator named Suzy (@suzy.sweetheart) is demonstrating how to put one together in her video.

It’s no surprise why Oreo dump cake became such a sensation. It’s effortless to whip up, requires a total of only five ingredients, and has a ton of chocolate flavor! Who can resist anything with chunks of Oreos baked into it?

In the bottom of a baking pan, place a single layer of Oreo cookies. Next, pour a fourteen-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk on top of the cookies.

Spread the contents of an eight-ounce tub of Cool Whip on top, making sure to cover the cookies completely.

Throw in one box of chocolate fudge cake mix. Avoid mixing it in! That is one of the biggest mistakes you could make when it comes to preparing a dump cake. You might be tempted to give in and just give it a quick stir.

But if you do, you’ll have ruined the dessert. Not mixing is the key to creating a crumbly exterior, buttery top, and chewy, gooey innards.

Then, grab one and a half sticks of butter, slice them into thin pieces, and layer the slices on top of the boxed cake mix. Bake it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.