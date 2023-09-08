Sometimes, Figuring Out How We Feel About Someone Is Confusing, So Here Are The Signs You’re Just Not In Love

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Abby Connolly.

Have you ever really liked somebody to the point where you were convinced you were in love with them? Then, after things settled, you realized you were more in love with the idea of being in love.

Sometimes, figuring out how we feel about someone is confusing. There are a lot of things we can mistake for true love. However, at the end of the day, we could just be attached to someone.

So, if you’re seeing someone right now and are wondering if you’re falling in love with them or are just really attached to them, see if any of these statements apply to you before investing too deeply in a relationship that doesn’t serve you.

You’re scared of being alone.

Does the thought of being without this person worry you? Are you scared that if you part ways with them, you’ll never be able to find someone else? A big reason why we may hold onto relationships or value them more than we should is because we’re scared of being on our own.

When you and your partner truly love one another and have expressed your love, you shouldn’t have to worry about them going anywhere.

You’re settling with this person.

Think back on the time you’ve spent with this person. Are there some red flags about them you’ve been ignoring or pushing aside? For instance, if you’re seeing someone who’s terrible about texting you back or never asks you questions about yourself, you have to wonder if that’s really the kind of person you’d be in love with.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.