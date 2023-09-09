These Are The Practical And Aesthetic Things To Keep In Mind When Decorating A Home With Pets

Our furry, four-legged family members make the best roommates! They bring so much fun and joy into our lives. Unfortunately, they can be pretty messy. With all the shedding, scratching, drooling, and occasional bathroom mishaps, they can wreak havoc on upholstery and furniture.

There are always two things to keep in mind when decorating with pets–practicality and aesthetic. It can be a challenge to create a space that aligns with your interior styling ideas while also considering the needs and comfort of your pet.

But with some thought and the right items, you can design a space that’s both pet-friendly and stylish. If you’re in the midst of a decorating dilemma, here are five home decor items you absolutely need for your home with animals.

Washable Rugs

Even if your pet is potty trained, accidents can still happen, and somehow, the mess always ends up on your rug, causing you to wring your hands in despair.

Investing in a washable rug is worth it if you have dogs or cats because when an accident does occur, you’ll be less stressed over how to clean it up. Some rugs can be spot-cleaned, but machine-washable ones would work best.

Also, consider the color of your pet’s fur. You might think it’s a good idea to purchase a dark rug to disguise any stains, but if your pet has light hair, it will stand out on your carpeting like a sore thumb. The same goes for dark hair on a light-colored rug.

Patterned Bedding

You may love having crisp white sheets on your bed, but that’s one thing you’ll have to sacrifice for your pet. Light, solid colors are not recommended if your dog or cat tends to sleep in your bed. Your sheets will just always end up looking dirty unless you wash your bedding daily. And let’s face it: you definitely won’t be doing laundry every morning.

