Before You Decide To Make A Relationship Official, You Have To Ask Yourself These Key Questions

Entering a new relationship is super exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.

But before you get into exclusive or ‘official’ relationship status with someone, there’s that bit of time when you and the person you’ve been dating have to evaluate whether or not you want to commit to each other.

If you’ve been seeing someone for a few weeks or months and are ready to take the next step, here are a few things to ask yourself before making your relationship official.

Are you actually ready?

Sometimes, we like the idea of being in a relationship so much that we’re ready to rush into something. However, you have to ask yourself, are you genuinely prepared to not only be in a relationship but work on it consistently?

Or, do you want to enter a relationship because you want one and would finally be able to tell your friends and family you have a new boyfriend or girlfriend?

Have you been ignoring any red flags?

Before asking the person you’ve been seeing if they want to be in a relationship, look back on the time you’ve spent together and think about any red flags you may have ignored. When we’re dating someone we overall have a good time with, we tend to suppress and ignore any red flags about them.

Although it may be uncomfortable, think about those red flags and see if you can talk to this person about any issues that have come about during your time together. Consider if those are things you think they could work on or if they’re issues that could impact your relationship.

