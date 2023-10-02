Do You Really Need A Wedding Registry? Here Are The Pros And Cons

Wedding registries have been around for what seems like forever. You stroll down the aisles with a barcode scanner or click through an online list, selecting all the fancy kitchen gadgets and bedding you’ve always wanted but never wanted to splurge on.

It’s like a shopping spree, but someone else picks up the tab. What could be better? But, while this might sound like a win-win situation for some, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Going Rogue: No Wedding Registry

Believe it or not, some couples do choose to skip the wedding registry altogether. It’s not about being lazy or unorganized; it’s just a different approach. And that’s totally okay.

So, if you’re feeling the pressure to create a registry but are hesitant, rest easy. You’re not alone, and you’ve got options.

Pros Of Ditching The Registry

First of all, when there’s no registry, there is more flexibility for your guests, and they can truly get creative with their gifts.

Maybe your aunt is a master quilt-maker who wants to gift you something heartfelt and handmade that just wouldn’t be listed on a registry.

Or perhaps a group of friends would rather chip in for an experience– like a hot air balloon ride or a weekend getaway– rather than a new set of dishes.

