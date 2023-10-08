Her Friends Called Her Out For Not Being Able To Find A Good Guy Because She Always Ghosts Everyone She Meets On Dating Apps

This 28-year-old woman was recently called a jerk for ghosting men on dating apps.

She has high-functioning autism and suffers from social anxiety. However, no one seems to believe her struggles are valid since she is a beautiful woman.

For the last decade, she has been actively involved in the dating game.

Over the years, she has been in a few long-term relationships, but she met all of these men in person despite being on dating apps when she was single and trying to meet someone.

According to her friends, she hasn’t had any luck finding a man worthy enough to date because she constantly ghosts men on dating apps.

“And I explained to my friends that I’m ghosting guys when my social battery is low or empty. I get these phases sometimes up to weeks when I don’t feel like interacting with anyone, including my family and friends,” she said.

Currently, she is in therapy, and she has been making an effort, at the very least, to text family members to ask how they are, even when she doesn’t feel like she has the energy to do so.

She clarified that her behavior isn’t due to a lack of caring. Instead, it’s because she struggles to socialize with anyone outside of work, where she essentially has to be social.

However, there are other times when she has tons of energy to socialize and converse, and she feels more extroverted. And these are the periods of time when she is more open to talking to men on dating apps.

