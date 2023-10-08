Her Mother-In-Law Told Her That She’s Going To Make Her Son Gay For Putting Him In A Dress

This woman has a 1-year-old son who has been growing rapidly.

“He already wears a 2T/3T. He also has pretty sensitive skin and seems to have some allergies to certain fabrics and plastics, such as the nylon strap in his highchair. I tried putting him in different smocks and bibs, but they either caused him a rash or didn’t protect his skin from touching the straps,” she said.

In order to solve these issues, she thought it would be best to put her son in a standard onesie, but she wasn’t able to find the size she needed.

She needed onesies that were bigger than a 24-month-old size, which is roughly the same as 2T, yet sometimes runs a bit smaller.

Since she couldn’t track down any onesies that worked, she decided to purchase some plain-colored dresses for her son to wear while he was sitting in his highchair.

This would make things easier because she could tuck the skirt’s material between his legs and underneath the strap to prevent skin irritation.

“The problem started when I mentioned my idea to my mother-in-law. She got upset, saying I would confuse him and maybe even (gasp!) turn him gay,” she explained.

Her mother-in-law continued, saying that she was concerned she would post photos of her son in a dress on social media.

However, she has intentionally refused to post photos of her son on social media in the first place, so this would never even be an issue.

