If Nuptials Are Meant To Last A Lifetime, Why Should Weddings Harm Our Environment? Here Are Some Ways To Make Your Big Day More Sustainable Instead

While weddings are fun, beautiful, and extravagant, they can also produce a lot of waste and easily spiral into non-environmentally friendly events.

With all the food, plastic, and paper products disposed of at the end of a wedding, it creates more waste in one night than some of us would in months.

On the one hand, you shouldn’t beat yourself up too much, as any big event is bound to generate waste and many of us only have a wedding once in our lives.

However, there are some changes and adjustments to your wedding you can make in order to have more of a sustainable celebration. Here’s how to do it!

Use reusable decorations

When planning a wedding, many people pick out decorations and fun little trinkets that will only be used on one day. Then, most of it gets thrown out at once.

Try decorating your ceremony and reception with pieces and items you can use again, in your home or for another event, like glassware, candlesticks, textiles, antiques, etc.

Limit your paper usage.

Since we’re living in such a digital age, it’s a great idea to utilize all the clever wedding websites out there to take care of certain aspects, such as your RSVPs. Of course, it’s fine to still want to send out paper invitations, but consider eliminating other sources of paper at your wedding.

