If You’re Looking To Escape The Hustle And Bustle Of New York City For A Cozy Weekend This Winter, Here Are Our Favorite Cold-Weather Getaway Spots For City Dwellers Hoping To Unwind

If you live in New York City, chances are, you hate the winter.

Wintertime in New York can bring some beautiful things, like holiday lights in the streets and your favorite winter fashion. Still, it also comes with many irritating things like sludgy, icy streets, freezing cold nights, and tons of tourists.

While most of us New Yorkers would love to flock to someplace warm and tropical during the winter, not all of us have the time or money to make that happen. So, here are some ideas for a winter weekend getaway from NYC that will help you embrace the cozier parts of winter.

Hudson, New York

Hudson is a great little city upstate that lots of people adore. It’s accessible from the city, being only around 2 hours away via car or train. You can spend your days visiting local shops, checking out the beautiful parks, or cozying up inside some of the lovely Airbnbs and hotels in the area.

Rhinebeck, New York

Rhinebeck is known for looking like a town straight out of a Hallmark movie or Gilmore Girls. There are a lot of great restaurants and coffee shops in the area that are guaranteed to make you feel warm and happy. It’s also in close distance to other historical places and stops in New York, making it a great road trip destination.

Tannersville, New York

Tannersville is an especially great place to visit if you love winter sports and activities. Aside from its adorable historical village and being right near the Catskills, there are tons of opportunities to enjoy outdoor sports like skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, tubing, and hiking.

