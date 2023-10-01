In 1977, She Left Her New Job At A Law Firm To Run Some Errands During Her Lunch Break And Was Never Seen Or Heard From Again

In 1977, a woman had left to run some errands during her lunch break in the middle of the workday.

Tragically, she never returned to the office, and her friends and family still wonder what happened to her over 40 years later.

Loy Evitts was 29-years-old and living with her husband in Overland Park, Kansas. Loy was born and raised a few hours outside Overland Park in a city called Coffeyville. She studied clothing and retailing at Kansas State University, where she was once nominated for university queen.

Loy loved her yellow 1970 MG sports car and was very attached to it. At the start of 1977, she had been working a new job at a law firm in Kansas City. Her friends and family remember her as a beautiful young woman who greatly cared about her looks and possessions.

On February 28th, 1977, Loy left the law firm office for her lunch break, which was scheduled for 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. She allegedly drove her car to the Country Club Plaza, where she had her watch adjusted and browsed a few stores. She allegedly also stopped by a drugstore on Main Street and Westport Road, where she bought coffee and an umbrella.

However, as the afternoon went by, her coworkers didn’t see Loy again. At 6:00 p.m., Loy’s supervisor allegedly called her husband to inform him she hadn’t returned from her lunch break. He hadn’t.

That day, Loy’s car was discovered in its usual spot at the Country Club Plaza garage, with the umbrella she had purchased that afternoon in the front seat, but there was no sign of Loy. This was a big indicator to her friends and family that something unusual had happened to her, as she would hardly go anywhere without her beloved car.

Ten days after Loy was reported missing, her purse and a few other items were found under a bridge in southeast Kansas City. Then, three weeks after her disappearance, a 34-year-old man had allegedly been arrested for kidnapping Loy, but the charges were eventually dropped due to a lack of evidence, and police never released his identity.

Loy’s husband had her declared dead seven years after she vanished. However, he allegedly never remarried and is still seeking answers about what happened to her.

