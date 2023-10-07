Myth Debunked: New Research Suggests That Avocado Meal Is Not Toxic For Dogs

Are avocados really harmful to dogs? New research suggests that this age-old belief might just be a myth.

A team of researchers from the University of Illinois claimed that incorporating this popular fruit into dog food could offer our furry friends some solid nutritional benefits.

Avocados have become the superstars of health and fitness culture in recent years. Numerous studies have highlighted benefits from regular avocado consumption, like better gut health, weight control, and even potential cancer-fighting properties.

And with so many people, both young and old, opting to eat more avocados nowadays, scientists were curious if they could whip up some avocado treats for canines.

But, if you hop on Google, you’ll likely find a myriad of resources pointing out that avocados contain a compound known as persin– which is not dog-friendly. Even the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) claims that if dogs ingest persin from avocados, it may lead to symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.

Even with those cautionary notes, researcher Maria Cattai de Godoy, an associate professor at the University of Illinois Animal Sciences Department, claims that the concerns are exaggerated.

In fact, the researchers were not able to find any trace amounts of persin in their avocado meal– which is the dried, ground, and defatted seed, pulp, and skin that is left over after avocado oil processing.

“Being from Brazil, avocados grow in our backyards. They fall on the ground, and if dogs get hold of them, they eat them. Just like they do with mangoes, bananas, and any other fruits that grow natively in our country,” Cattai de Godoy said.

“I’d never heard of a dog dying from eating an avocado, so I was really curious why they were considered toxic here. And when you look at the literature for avocado toxicity, all that exists are a few case studies,” she continued.

