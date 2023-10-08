New Genetic Research Suggests That Our Human Ancestors Nearly Went Extinct Approximately 900,000 Years Ago

For nearly eight decades, the Doomsday Clock has served as a vivid symbol, illustrating how near we are to extinction. And right now, with the clock at a mere 90 seconds to midnight, we are closer to calamity than we’ve been since the clock first ticked in 1947.

However, a recent genetic study has revealed that if the Doomsday Clock had been around approximately 900,000 years ago, there would have only been one second left.

The study found that, during that era, the population of our early ancestors shrank to just 1,280 viable breeding adults. In other words, humanity was on the brink of disappearing long before we became the modern humans that we recognize today.

The research, published in the journal Science, delved into the genetic history of 3,154 contemporary humans to reverse-engineer likely population trends. This analysis suggested that ancient humans– our direct predecessors– hit a genetic “bottleneck” between 813,000 and 930,000 years ago.

Though the exact cause remains unclear, it could have been harsh environmental factors that caused their numbers to plummet so drastically. According to the study’s calculations, an astonishing 98.7% of our ancestral population was nearly eradicated, putting our lineage on the brink of complete extinction.

The researchers suggest that this bottleneck could have resulted in more inbreeding, which in turn led to a lasting decrease in human genetic diversity.

They also speculate that this period may have set the stage for the emergence of a significant new hominin species. Interestingly, the timing aligns with other genetic data, suggesting this could be when a new type of hominin emerged—one that could be the last shared ancestor of the three large-brained species from the later Pleistocene era: Neanderthals, Denisovans, and modern humans.