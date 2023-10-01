She Got Accused of Being A Gold Digger After Admitting To Her Husband How She’d Rather Not Have A Spouse If She Somehow Became A Millionaire

This 23-year-old woman and her husband, 26, were coming home after spending a nice day together.

Since she works a lot, they don’t usually have enough time to go out on dates. On the way home, her husband joked that she should become a millionaire so that she didn’t have to work anymore, and that way, they could hang out a lot more often.

She thought it was endearing that her husband emphasized that he wanted to spend more time with her.

She told her husband that she loves how much he values her, and she’s glad that he knows she’s been striving to leave the corporate world eventually.

But she asked him why she had to be one to become a millionaire. She suggested that they both become millionaires so that when she’s exhausted, he could care for her.

“He says, ‘No, I much prefer that you be the millionaire,'” she said.

Then, she told her husband that if she was that rich, she wouldn’t want to have a spouse. Instead, she’d bask in the quiet and not have to worry about anyone asking her to do anything or criticizing her.

“He says, ‘Wow! So, you’re a gold digger. You’re just with me to use me,'” she explained.

Understandably, this offended her. She pointed out that she provided her husband with a place to live, and they had broken up and gotten back together numerous times throughout their relationship. Each time, her husband would plead for him to take her back.

