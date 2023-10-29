She Ordered 48 Oysters While Out On A Date With A Guy, Pushing Him To Flee The Restaurant And Leaving Her To Foot The Hefty Tab

On TikTok, a woman who goes by the name Equana (@equanaaa) shared a video detailing the events of a date where she ordered 48 oysters.

In the end, the other person disappeared and never came back, leaving her to foot the bill. The clip went viral, receiving over 5.6 million views.

So, a few weeks ago, Equana had met a guy while she was out with her friends. He had been texting her for weeks while she ignored him.

But one day, she was “bored” and “had the time,” so when he asked if he could take her out for drinks, she agreed.

She told him to meet her at her favorite seafood place in Atlanta. They were known for serving the best oysters.

The restaurant was also hosting a special, offering a dozen oysters for $15. While there, Equana decided to take advantage of the deal. She ordered four dozen oysters, along with some potatoes, crab cakes, and several drinks.

In the video, she can be heard slurping down a platter of oysters and smacking her lips with satisfaction.

By the time the fourth platter arrived at their table, her date was looking at her with a stunned expression on his face.

After devouring the oysters, she moved on to the potatoes and crab cakes, remarking on how tasty everything was. Then, she filmed the empty seat across from her, stating that her date went to the bathroom and had failed to return.

