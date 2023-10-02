She Picked Up Her Wedding Dress Worth $6,200 At A Thrift Store For Only $25, And After The Designer of Her Dress Saw Her Video, She Was Inspired To Donate Dresses To Thrift Stores Across America

These days, shopping secondhand has become the norm. Thrifted styles are one of the biggest fashion trends out there. People love thrift stores because they offer high-quality items at low prices. And you just never know what treasures you might unbury.

TikToker Emmali (@emmalifaith) shared her amazing, one-of-a-kind thrift store find in a video that has accumulated nearly four million views. She had been shopping in her local thrift store in Birmingham, Alabama when a beautiful wedding dress caught her eye.

She couldn’t resist buying it, even though she was not engaged and had no plans to get married anytime soon. The stunning gown only cost her $25, which was already a remarkable bargain. But when she later discovered that the dress was made by bridal fashion designer Galia Lahav and was worth $6,200, her jaw dropped.

In the video, Emmali showed off the lace gown embroidered with pearl and rhinestone embellishments. She noted that Paris Hilton’s most recent wedding dress was from the same brand. Celebrities like Beyoncé and Simone Biles have also worn the designer for their special day.

The video quickly racked up a large number of views, prompting her to make a follow-up video. She explained that she had gone into the thrift store looking for some picture frames.

After checking out, she noticed a section in the store she had not yet sifted through. As she walked over to it, the dress practically jumped out at her. Many people also asked her why she had purchased the dress if she wasn’t engaged.

“Even if I never planned on getting married, I probably would’ve still bought that dress just because of the value. I could’ve resold it if I wanted to for such an amazing price,” she said.

She then clarified that she did not intend to sell the dress and that she wanted to wear it on her wedding day, whenever that may be. Toward the end of the video, she gushed about how grateful she was to have the dress in her possession.

“I really don’t know how I got so lucky. I would like to say thank you to the girl who donated it to Goodwill because it made my whole entire year. And little Emmali, who has loved weddings since she was probably five, is kicking and screaming right now because she’s so excited.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.