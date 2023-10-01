She Slapped Her Sister-In-Law For Cutting Her Son’s Hair Without Permission And Got Accused of Both Overreacting And Being A Bad Mother

This 29-year-old woman recently dealt with an insane situation.

In college, years before she met her now-husband, she had drama with her now sister-in-law, Ella.

At the time, Ella’s boyfriend broke up with her and then started dating her right afterward. However, she didn’t realize that her boyfriend had broken up with Ella for her until way later.

“Eventually, we broke up, and I started seeing her brother. I swear I didn’t even know they were siblings until I was invited over for a Thanksgiving dinner,” she said.

When her now-husband brought her to dinner and introduced the two of them to one another, Ella was so furious that she walked out and didn’t come back for a little while.

Before Ella returned home, she filled her husband in on her history with Ella and the boyfriend drama. In response, her husband expressed that Ella should let it go since the situation was long over.

Later, her husband tried to have a conversation with Ella, and he asked her to move on, reminding her that the situation was years ago.

“She kept saying she would never forgive me for stealing her man,” she explained.

Several years after that, she and her now-husband got married, and now they have a son together.

