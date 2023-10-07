She Wanted To Charge Her Friends A Carpool Fee And Got Accused Of “Nickel And Diming” Them

This woman lives in a large city where citizens are able to get around without a car, and most don’t drive.

Among her friends, she is the only one who has a vehicle.

“Before I bought my car, we would always split a rental car plus gas and tolls. Now that I have a car, we only split gas and tolls,” she said.

Unfortunately, all this driving around with her friends has put a lot of mileage on her car.

Because of this, she believes that her friends should cover the entire cost of gas and tolls. That way, it would make more sense financially and would help cover the associated costs with her car ownership, including the mileage put in, plus the usual overall wear and tear on the vehicle over time, as well as cleaning the vehicle.

“I looked into the federal reimbursement rate per mileage, which is 65 cents per mile,” she explained.

After she found this information, she asked her friends if they could split that amount with her when they used her vehicle to go on trips together.

Since they would be driving 100 miles, they could split the cost among the four of them and split the $62 total, each person paying $15.50 for the travel on their trip.

“I brought this up on my last trip and got some side eyes and complaints,” she shared.

