She Was Honest About Her Half-Sister Not Being Invited On A Family Vacation To Hawaii Because They Drifted During Childhood, But Now They’re Barely Speaking

Sibling relationships can get really complicated and hard to maintain when parents divorce, and everyone is forced to split up.

One teenager tried to explain to her half-sister that she wasn’t invited on a family vacation because of their childhood years spent apart, and she only ended up making things worse.

She’s 18 and has a 26-year-old half-sister. They both share the same dad. After her dad and her sister’s mom divorced, her sister went to live with her mom full-time, so they grew up four hours apart.

“I only saw her a week out of the year growing up,” she explained.

“She would attend some holidays with our dad’s side of the family. Once she graduated high school nine years ago, she lived with our dad, and I was seeing her all the time. That’s when we built our relationship.”

Ever since she was a little girl, she was always very close to her aunt and uncle on her dad’s side. They have a son who’s around her age, and every summer, she’d stay with them out of state. During the years her sister lived far away, she never got to join her in visiting her aunt and uncle for various reasons.

However, her sister has been around a lot more since moving back nine years ago. But despite that, her aunt and uncle seem to have forgotten about her.

She recently graduated high school and celebrated at a family graduation party with her dad’s side of the family. During the party, her uncle revealed he had booked a trip for her and his family to go to Hawaii.

She had no idea her sister wasn’t aware of the Hawaii trip, and when she found out that not only was it happening, but she also wasn’t invited, she was hurt.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.