She Went On A Date With A Guy, And When She Told Him She Didn’t See Things Going Anywhere, He Flipped Out

Men and women deal with rejection differently, but some may argue that men handle rejection way more poorly. If you take a brief look at history, you will see that literal blood has been spilled over a woman turning down a man’s advances.

TikToker Jenna (@yay4jenna) is telling a bad date story that illustrates the unspoken reason why women ghost men.

So she went on two dates with a guy she had met online, and he seemed like a genuinely nice person with whom she had a lot in common. He had a military background and was in medical school at the time.

On their first date, they really hit it off. The second date was also good, but it was a little more awkward that time around. He accompanied Jenna on an outing with her friends, but she felt they were no longer clicking.

Before they headed to their next location, she pulled him aside to tell him that although he was a really great guy, she didn’t see them progressing any further together. She added that she just wanted to be honest and that it wouldn’t be fair to lead him on.

He thanked her for her honesty, told her that he would go meet up with some of his friends, and wished her well. Jenna thought that the situation had gone smoothly and was proud of herself for being straightforward with the guy.

But not even thirty minutes later, she started receiving a barrage of text messages, saying that if he saw Jenna at the hospital, he wouldn’t treat her and would let her die instead. He also hoped that she would end up contracting some diseases and other similar sentiments.

The messages grew so violent in nature that Jenna was afraid he would try to track her down and harm her. She even had a friend stay over at her house that night to make sure nothing bad happened.

Jenna is sharing her story because she knows this is a very common experience among women. There have been a number of instances where men have reacted with aggression and violence toward women who have rejected their expressions of romance.

