Stop Allowing Buzzing To Ruin Your Peace: Here’s How To Keep Bothersome Flies Away From Your Yard

There’s nothing less enjoyable than the persistent buzz of a fly in your home. Not only is it annoying, but flies also carry germs that can cause serious illnesses. The ones that are the most common pests that people deal with in their homes are referred to as “filth flies.”

Fortunately, there are ways to limit their access to your home. Here are some signs that you might have a fly infestation on your hands, along with the steps you can take to effectively get rid of the bothersome bugs outside your home.

If you see larvae in your trash can, hornets scavenging in your area, or clusters of black dots around your trash bins and outdoor furniture, those are all signs of a fly infestation.

Housefly larvae are also known as maggots, and they look like tiny white worms. Even if you don’t actually see them, you might notice the garbage in your bin moving around, which is caused by the maggots.

If you have maggots nearby, yellow jackets will pay your area a visit to feed on them. They are also attracted to the same food sources as flies. So, wherever you have an overabundance of flies, you’ll see hornets, too.

Don’t see any flies? Well, just know they’re there if you spot a bunch of black dots around. Those are a result of them defecating on the places they land.

Now that you know the signs, read on to learn how to keep flies away from your outdoor spaces. There are several approaches you can take to control the number of flies in your proximity.

One excellent option is fly tape. It may not be pretty to look at, but it does work well. The trap is designed to attract flies since they love to rest on dangling objects. Hang the sticky tape in your garage near the entrances to your home.

Next, you could use candles or scents to help repel flies. The smoke that citronella candles give off can chase flies away. As a bonus, they deter mosquitoes as well. Essential oils release a pungent fragrance that flies don’t really like, but they are a more costly choice.

