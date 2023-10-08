The Fire Mummies Of The Philippines Underwent A Unique Mummification Process That Actually Began Before A Person Passed Away

As we get closer to Halloween, it can be fun to learn more about your favorite symbols of the spooky season, like vampires, ghosts, and mummies. If you love learning about mummies, you should know about the interesting history of fire mummies from the Philippines.

Fire mummies, also known as Ibaloi, Benguet, and Kabayan mummies, are the special mummies found in the Philippines that were first created around 1200 and 1500 CE. Researchers believe they were created by the Ibaloi tribe.

The exact location of where the mummies were buried has been kept secret by the government, but we know they are kept inside the Timbac caves, which people can only access via a treacherous five-hour hike from the Kabayan Mountains.

So what makes these mummies so unique from others seen in history?

Well, it’s their mummification process that’s so fascinating, as it began before the person passed away.

Shortly before a person died, they were given an extremely salty beverage to drink. Then, soon after they passed, their body was washed and set to a seated position before being roasted over a fire.

This way, all of the moisture was removed from their skin.

Then, tobacco smoke was blown into the mouth of the deceased in an effort to dry out the inside of their body and organs. Finally, herbs were rubbed onto the body.

This process would take weeks and would end with the mummies being placed in wooden caskets and buried in caves. When Spain colonized the Philippines, this practice slowly came to a halt.

