These Five Laundry Detergent Hacks Will Make Your Home Smell Like Fresh Linens Around The Clock, Not Just On Laundry Day

Your home is a place where you spend a lot of time. So, why not make it as pleasant of a space as possible? Fragrance has a lot of power to offer comfort and create an inviting ambiance. Therefore, infusing your home with its own signature scent is just as important as the rest of your interior design.

Of course, there are many obvious ways to make your home smell good, such as scented candles and essential oil diffusers. However, one of the best ways to achieve a nice-smelling home involves a common household item you already have in your laundry room.

There’s nothing like the crisp, clean scent of laundry detergent. So, here are five hacks involving laundry detergent to get your living space to smell like freshly washed linens all the time, not just on laundry day!

Create Your Own Air Freshener

Did you know laundry detergent can actually work as an air freshener? The quickest and easiest way to do so is by mixing a spoonful of detergent with warm water.

Pour this simple concoction into a spray bottle and spritz it in your rooms. It’s a cheap and effective way to keep your home smelling nice.

Just be mindful about spraying it into the air over spaces with hard flooring. You don’t want to go overboard with it because it might just make your floors slippery!

Refresh Your Carpet

Carpets harbor a lot of odors that vacuuming can’t get rid of. You can combat this issue by deodorizing your carpet with laundry detergent and refreshing your home from the ground up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.