Want To Have A “Glow Up” Without The Major Price Tag? Here Are Some Cheap Self-Care Tips That Can Provide Makeover-Worthy Results Without Breaking The Bank

Do you ever get to a certain point after the summer when you feel like you need a “glow up?”

Many people assume that to have a glow-up and get a bit of a makeover, you must spend a ton of money on products and salon trips. But that’s not the case!

TikTok creator Isabelle Eacrett (@isabelleeacrett) has given us some great tips on achieving a glow-up without breaking the bank!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Isabelle became inspired to take better care of herself and prioritize self-care. Eventually, she learned how to do it without spending a ton of money.

First, Isabelle mentions using whitening strips for your teeth.

“I used to have really yellow teeth, and that used to be my biggest insecurity,” explains Isabelle.

“And that’s, like, the first thing people notice.”

Instead of paying for an expensive teeth whitening treatment, Isabelle routinely used the Target brand up & up deluxe whitening strips and claims they work really well.

Over time, Isabelle has had a massive skin transformation. While she still has her struggles with acne, her face has cleared up significantly after making some changes to her skincare routine.

