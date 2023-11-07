Dynamic Duos Can Change Your Gardening Game: Here Are The Best Companion Plants To Help Your Hydrangeas Thrive

Picture this: your hydrangeas are flourishing, but something feels like it’s missing. You’ve got the solo act down, but what about the ensemble?

You might be overlooking an age-old gardening strategy that can transform your hydrangeas from garden regulars into showstoppers. We’re talking about companion planting—a technique that pairs plants based on their mutual benefits.

Think of it as creating a dynamic duo where each plant helps the other shine. From boosting soil quality to fending off pesky invaders, companion plants do more than just look pretty next to your hydrangeas. They’re the sidekicks that help your hydrangeas take center stage.

Here are some of the best companions for these blooms in your garden.

Daylilies

Daylilies are like that easy-going friend who gets along with everyone.

Their strappy leaves and bright blooms create a striking contrast against the broad, lush foliage of hydrangeas. They also prefer the same light conditions as hydrangeas and are pretty forgiving when it comes to soil.

Plus, they’re perennial, so you won’t have to worry about replanting them every year.

Begonias

