Here Are The Three Easiest Ways To Remove Your Outdated Wallpaper To Give Your Walls A Fresh Look

Wallpaper is the kind of home decor choice that might seem like a good idea at the time but can quickly become old (and regretted).

Whether it’s starting to peel at the edges or you’re just ready for a change, getting rid of that wallpaper can also seem like a daunting task.

But before you break into a sweat, there are some simple ways to remove that pesky paper and give your walls a fresh start. Here are three of the simplest methods.

Steaming: A Burst Of Hot Air Can Work Wonders

For this method, the wallpaper steamer will be your best friend. And don’t worry: you can rent one from a home improvement store if you don’t already own this gadget.

Just be sure to read the instructions carefully before getting started since each model can be a bit different.

But, in general, you will want to begin by removing all furniture and covering your floors with a drop cloth. Don’t forget safety first, either– put on gloves and some goggles.

Next, use a wallpaper perforator to make tiny holes in the paper. This helps the steam penetrate the paper.

Afterward, you are ready to get steaming. Simply hold the steamer against the wallpaper, starting from the top and working your way down. Hold it in place until you see the wallpaper darken—about 20-30 seconds usually does the trick.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.