He’s A Millenial Who Decided To Bust A Move At A Night Club, But A Girl Basically Called Him Old After Saying That His Go-To Dance Move Was “Giving Away His Age”

There’s something about going out and hitting a dance floor that takes so much out of you, and the older you get, the more exhausting it becomes.

But then, even if you’ve entered your 30s but still love to dance and have fun in a club, some people still give you grief for your age, which kills the vibe.

One man recently had this experience and went viral after telling the story of how a girl at a club told him his go-to dance move was “giving away his age.”

Gus (@goodforthegooch) is a millennial and recently had quite an interesting interaction on the dance floor at a club.

Earlier in October, Gus was in a club and dancing the night away with a girl he hadn’t met. Then, in the middle of their dancing, the girl asked him, “You know what’s giving away your age?”

When Gus asked her to elaborate, she told him that the way he kept putting his hands up while dancing indicated he was older than other people in the club.

While Gus was instantly thrown off, he knew it was true, as anytime the beat dropped or he had the opportunity, he’d wave his hands in the air and shout, “Woo!”

At that moment, Gus realized his mom did the same dancing with her hands in the air. But it didn’t stop him, and he couldn’t help himself from throwing them up.

Apparently, that was too cringy for the girl he was with because, at one point, she took his arms and tried to force them down on the dance floor.

