Pumpkin Pie May Be A Classic, But It Can Also Be Pretty Basic, So Here’s How To Spice Up This Thanksgiving Staple And Create Two Desserts Using Just One Big Pumpkin Pie

One of the most beloved symbols of the fall and the holiday season is a good old classic dessert: pumpkin pie.

It is one of the most popular holiday desserts, and we’re creeping closer to its peak consumption time – Thanksgiving!

However, I understand that pumpkin pie, while delicious, can get a bit boring. Plus, when you’re in charge of bringing the tasty dessert to a Friendsgiving party or larger Thanksgiving gathering, slicing it traditionally can get messy, and some people can get too greedy when serving themselves a piece, leading to some guests missing out.

So, if you’re looking for some more interesting or fun ways to serve pumpkin pie at your next Thanksgiving dinner or holiday event, we’ve found a hack just for you.

Brantly Wyatt (@brantlywyatt_), a TikTok content creator, recently shared her fun hacks to get two desserts out of one big Costco pumpkin pie.

Brantly starts her video by showing her viewers how to make super cute pumpkin pie bites that are perfect for a holiday party, as they’re evenly portioned and easy to assemble.

Brantly simply takes a biscuit cutter to cut circle-shaped pieces out of the middle of a large Costco pumpkin pie, then assembles them on a 2-tier serving stand and tops them with a dollop of whipped cream.

“Don’t worry, we’re not going to waste the rest of the pie,” explains Brantly in her video.

“I am using it to make pumpkin truffles.”

