She Called Her Husband An Idiot And Threatened To Divorce Him After He Co-Signed On A $1 Million Home That Isn’t Theirs

For about two years, this 39-year-old woman and her husband, 38, have been in a joyful marriage.

They own a house together, and both make impressive salaries, earning about the same amount of money.

Her husband is the one who is mainly responsible for keeping track of their finances, but they make financial decisions together.

His mother and older sister live several hours away.

In her opinion, they seem to mistreat him so badly that she believes it borders on abuse.

Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law often belittle him and don’t respect him. They also manipulate him into thinking that he should take ownership of their financial problems and bad decisions.

For a while, her husband’s mother and sister have been renting a house from a family member, and the rent they are paying is significantly under what the market value should be. They are paying about $3,000 less than what the rental rate of the house would be right now.

Now, the family member who owns the house has made the decision to sell it.

Unfortunately, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law have not done a good job of maintaining the home, so it’s not in good condition. It doesn’t seem like they’ve been grateful for this family member giving them such a fantastic deal on rent for such a long time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.