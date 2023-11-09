She Doesn’t Really Want To Meet Her Son’s New Girlfriend Because He Cheated On His Long-Term Girlfriend And Left Her For This Married Woman, Who Is 13 Years Older

Four months ago, this 47-year-old woman’s 23-year-old son was unfaithful to his girlfriend, 22, whom he’d been dating for the last eight years.

The woman her son cheated with was 36-years-old and married, and he broke up with his girlfriend to be with the woman he had an affair with.

Her son and his girlfriend began their relationship when they were high school freshmen, and they’ve been dating ever since.

“They were high school sweethearts and were planning a future together. However, four months ago, everything changed,” she said.

This affair started when this woman, who was 13 years older, was 10 years into her marriage.

When her son began cheating on his now ex-girlfriend with this older woman, he was only 22.

“The married woman divorced her husband to be with my son, and he broke up with his long-term girlfriend and blocked her,” she explained.

Both she and her husband, 50, were stunned and devastated by their son’s behavior.

Over the years, they’ve adored their son’s girlfriend and felt awful for the pain she was going through.

