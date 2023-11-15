She Put A Congratulatory Post On Facebook For Her Daughter’s Graduation, But She Was Asked To Delete It By Her Other Daughter, Who Thought The Post Made It Seem Like She Was A Failure

This 56-year-old woman and her husband, 57, have twin daughters named Ava and Susie, who are both 25.

While growing up, Ava and Susie were total opposites of one another, and they were extremely close until right before they went away to college.

Ava was accepted to one of the most prestigious universities in the country, so she moved all the way across the country to attend this school.

“Susie got into a good school, but not as great as the one Ava got into, and this is where the problems began. Susie started making digs at Ava and making jokes that the college only accepted her for diversity reasons. Ava wouldn’t let Susie say mean things about her without fighting back, so it was basically an entire summer of fighting and hostility in our household,” she said.

Unfortunately, she and her husband couldn’t convince their daughters to make peace with one another, even though they tried their hardest to do so.

Susie started doing illegal substances during college, and in her sophomore year, she was expelled because she was doing substances while on the college campus.

After Susie was expelled, she moved home and entered a rehab program. She struggled with her sobriety and had to return to rehab several times.

“We didn’t give up on her. Ava would come back home several times a year to see and support her sister. We were doing whatever we could to help Susie get her life back on track,” she explained.

Last year, Susie completed a rehab program that seemed to be really successful, and she was sober for months after she’d finished the program.

